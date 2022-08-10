ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment building near SLU’s campus around 12:15 a.m. on South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim died at the scene.

A SLU security officer said many SLU students live at that apartment building, but the victim was not a SLU student.

It is unknown at this time if anyone is in custody related to this incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.