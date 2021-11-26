19-year-old shot and killed outside of Juke Joint Bar

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in front of Juke Joint Bar located in the St. Louis Place neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police said Antonio King, 19, of Jennings was shot and killed at 12:36 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found King suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in front of the bar.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation has revealed that King “was possibly involved in an argument with unknown subjects when he was shot.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).