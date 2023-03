ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was shot while driving on I-70 Saturday night.

It happened before 11:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the Broadway exit. The teenager said he was approaching the exit when he heard the gunshots, saw his window shatter, and felt a pain in his arm.

He is recovering Monday morning. The investigation is still open.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.