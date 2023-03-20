CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The only unsolved murder in Creve Coeur, Missouri, history is the subject of a recent episode of a true-crime series on the Oxygen network.

The March 18 episode of “Cold Justice” tackles the 1990 slaying of seminary student Elizabeth Mackintosh.

Mackintosh was found murdered on the morning of March 26, 1990, inside a chapel bathroom at Covenant Theological Seminary. She was 50.

“An electrical cord was used to tie her up to the top of a stall in the bathroom,” Creve Coeur Det. Doug Manniner said in a March 2020 interview with FOX 2.

Manniner said Mackintosh died of strangulation. Investigators also found multiple puncture wounds to her neck, which Mannier believes were caused by scissors.

“Cold Justice” host Kelly Siegler, a former Texas prosecutor, and retired Milwaukee Police Department homicide detective Steve Spingola, travel to Creve Coeur to visit the seminary to recreate the crime scene. They also met with Mackintosh’s sister, Helen Janet Miller, and promised renewed interest in the case.

Miller said their parents, who have since passed away, were devastated by Mackintosh’s murder and leaned heavily on their faith to move forward.

The “Cold Justice” team met with Creve Coeur investigators to discuss four possible suspects for the murder: two fellow students, a campus librarian, and Mackintosh’s pastor, all men.

Over the course of the episode, they ruled out three of the men, and focused on a student who was Mackintosh’s work supervisor. This individual, who lives and works in Texas, declined to speak about the case.

The episode of “Cold Justice” concludes with Creve Coeur investigators saying they’ll present what they’ve learned to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to see if that’s enough to bring charges in the case.