ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra says it will demolish the 19th-century Culver House located behind Powell Symphony Hall. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFox Helicopter took a flight over the house this morning.

As part of their $100 million dollar expansion, the Queen Anne-style house is being torn down to make room for a new learning center, lobby, and expanded backstage area. Despite its history, the Culver House is not on the registry of historic places or in a protected historic district.

The symphony planned to donate the house if another group would pay for its relocation but no one stepped up. Demolition of the property is expected to start mid-July.