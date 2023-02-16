VALLEY PARK, Mo. – One lucky Powerball player recently won a million-dollar prize from a ticket purchased in Valley Park.

Missouri Lottery reports that the winning ticket was purchased from the Alta Convenience shop at 859 Meramec Station Road. It was good for the Jan. 28 Powerball drawing.

The winning white-ball numbers in the Jan. 28 drawing were 2, 18, 23, 27 and 47. The Powerball number was 15. The lucky winner matched all five white-ball numbers.

This is the third $1 million “Match 5” Powerball prize won in Missouri this year. For comparison, only five people won such prizes in Missouri last year.