JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – After winning his money back on a Millionaire Blowout scratchers ticket at a Festus gas station, a Missouri Lottery player went back inside the buy another ticket and won $1 million.

“I bought one, and I won $50,” the player said. “So, I went and I bought another.”

The man was surprised he didn’t collapse in shock inside the Stockham’s Gas Mart.

“I was somehow still standing up after that,” he said.

The player also joked his hand was shaking so badly while signing the back of his ticket that he could hardly read his own name.

“I was so nervous!” he said.

Millionaire Blowout is a $50 scratchers game that offers prizes from $50 up to $5 million. According to the Missouri Lottery, the game has $318.3 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $5 million and 19 additional $1 million prizes.