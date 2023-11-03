ST. LOUIS – One hundred women trailblazers in St. Louis are being honored next month for making significant contributions in their careers. It’s through the R. Whittington Foundation’s National Council of Negro Women and Divine Daughters.

Some of our friends and colleagues are among those being honored.

FOX 2 and News 11’s Supervising Producer Kimberly Young, Multi-Media Journalist and Broadcast Engineer Taylor Harris, and Engineering Operations Supervisor Lissa Marteen are among the honorees. This is St. Louis’ first annual ‘Black Girls Who Rock’ Awards celebration.

The event is Sunday, December 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lindenwood University.

Other leading honorees include renowned actress and St. Louis native Jennifer Lewis, Robbie Montgomery, owner of ‘Sweetie Pies;’ and Thelma Steward, philanthropist and wife of World Wide Technology founder David Steward.

Tickets are available online. Visit FOX2Now.com for details. Proceeds from the event will go toward adopting 100 families in need in the St. Louis area for Christmas.