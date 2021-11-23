$2.29M home in Richmond Heights for sale has 12-car garage, large koi pond with waterfall

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A $2.29 million home in Richmond Heights looks fit for a royal family with its French Norman architectural style.

The residence sits on 1.46 acres in Hampton Park located at 1133 Center Drive.

With more than 8,700 square feet of living space, this two-story, single-family features a winding staircase, three bedrooms, four bathrooms, three fireplaces, and a lower level that includes a 12-14-car garage, a gym, a rec room, a safe room, and a hobby area, according to a listing by Janet McAfee Real Estate.

There also is a two-style living room with a massive fireplace, a balcony, period chandeliers, terrazzo floors, as well as a dining room.

The kitchen includes a center island, a butler’s pantry with a wine room. The master suite has a cathedral ceiling with a deluxe walk-in closet and a luxurious bath.

Additional features are an enhanced security system, heated floors, newer Pella windows, a generator, and partial geothermal heating.

Outside is a huge, new patio that overlooks a 60-foot-by-90-foot koi pond with a waterfall.

For the full listing and photos, visit Janet McAfee Real Estate.