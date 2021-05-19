2 adults, 1 child taken to hospital following crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two adults and a child were rushed to a local hospital Wednesday evening after a crash in the North Pointe neighborhood.

The crash occurred before 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of Mimika Avenue.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles had crashed into a garage and another had flipped onto its roof.

Terry Beck, who lives on Mimika, tried to pull one woman from the overturned vehicle but he could not kick the window in. He ultimately used a brick to smash the window. Beck said the woman could not be moved because her legs were pinned against the dashboard. He said he kept talking with the woman to keep her calm until first responders arrived.

St. Louis Police have not released any information about the cause of the crash.

The age of the child injured is unknown.