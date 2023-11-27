HAZELWOOD, Mo. – An argument led to a deadly double shooting over the weekend at a Hazelwood hotel. Three people, two adults and a juvenile, are in custody for murder.

The shooting happened just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday at the InTown Suites Extended Stay, located in the 9000 block of Dunn Road, according to the Hazelwood Police Department.

Officers found Victor Fooks, the hotel manager, on a hallway floor inside the hotel with a gunshot wound to his leg. He later died from his injuries. Fooks was 52.

Investigators determined Fooks and a hotel employee asked two people, Jaylin Mcelroy and Marshaun Brinkley, to leave the property after an altercation in one of the rooms.

Fooks and the other employee were in the parking lot to make sure the men left. Police claim as Fooks walked the pair outside, there was an altercation, and Mcelroy and an unnamed juvenile pulled out guns and began shooting.

Hotel guests said they heard the gunfire.

“I heard several gunshots. I heard my neighbors running through the hall saying, ‘Oh my God, our property Manager had been shot!” Lisa Clark said.

The suspects ran but were later found and arrested. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mcelroy, 20, and Brinkley, 18, with murder and assault. It’s unclear what charges the juvenile is facing.

“Guns being involved, people getting angry with each other, never ends well,” Det. Sgt. Brendan Gilbert, Hazelwood Police Department, said.