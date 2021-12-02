3 arrested for car theft in St. Charles County Thursday morning

O’FALLON, Mo. – Three auto theft suspects are in custody Thursday morning.
This all started at about 2 a.m. Thursday when a license plate reader in O’Fallon, Missouri spotted a pickup truck that was stolen in Wentzville a few days ago.
Officers from a car theft task force comprised of St. Charles County officers and the Missouri State Highway Patrol spotted three people approaching that truck in a parking lot. When they moved in, the three suspects ran. After a short foot chase, two were arrested. The third remained on the run until about 6:15 a.m.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.