2 charged after body of Farmington woman identified

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged abandoning a corpse after an 18-year-old eastern Missouri woman’s remains were identified.
Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said authorities believe Mikalya Jones died of an accidental drug overdose and her body was left on a highway.
She was last seen May 4 or May 5 at a home near Belgrade. Her body was discovered Thursday.
Andrew Franklin Pierce, of Blackwell, and Ethan Civey, of Belgrade, have been charged with tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a corpse, and hindering prosecution.
Jacobsen noted Missouri has a Good Samaritan Law that allows people to notify authorities of an accidental drug overdose death without fear of prosecution.