2 charged with evidence tampering in death of southwest Missouri man

Missouri
GALENA, Mo. (AP) — Stone County authorities have charged two people with tampering with evidence in the death of Galena man. Fifty-eight-year-old Billy Mack Walker was found dead northeast of Greenfield in late November.

Officials said he died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death was a homicide. On Friday, Stone County prosecutors charged 57-year-old Sheila Renee Phillips and 54-year-old Gerald Keith Hoffman, both from Galena, with two counts each of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Prosecutors have not filed murder charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Walker was killed in Stone County before his body was moved to a rural road in Dade County.

