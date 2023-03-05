ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two Missouri men are in custody for allegedly impersonating St. Louis County police detectives and giving horrifying news to a local woman.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred on Saturday, March 4.

Investigators claim Timothy White, of Mehlville, and Adam Andrews, of O’Fallon, called the victim to tell her the father of her child had been murdered.

White and Andrews asked to meet the victim to discuss the case, and caused her emotional distress, Panus said. The victim filed a police as a result of these lies.

Police quickly determined the report was not based in fact and located and arrested the two men.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both White and Andrews with first-degree harassment, false impersonation of a police office, and making a false report.