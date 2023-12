ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – New details on a Hazelwood crash Wednesday night involving two cars at Dunn and Brown Road.

That crash sent six people to the hospital. Hazelwood Police now confirm three of those hurt are children under 14-years-old.

Two of the children are in critical condition. The police say the third child is stable.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Fox 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.