ST. LOUIS – Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21.

According to reports, the shooting happened on North Broadway at Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis. Upon arrival, police found two men dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the head, and is in critical condition.

There was also another victim in the shooting who took himself to a nearby hospital. This is an open investigation.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.