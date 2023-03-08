LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a triple shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred before 8:15 p.m. at the 2500 block of Highway W. Capt. David Hill with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a call at the location about a domestic dispute, and when they arrived, two people were found dead with gunshot wounds. Another person was injured.

According to Hill, the third victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Additional information is limited at this moment. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.