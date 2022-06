PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people died in a plane crash Thursday evening in Pike County, according to authorities.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the plane went down near the 8700 block of Pike County Road in the Curryville area. Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are headed to the scene.

Pike County is about 94 miles north of St. Louis.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.