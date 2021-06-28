2 dead after SUV strikes Affton apartment building

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead after an SUV left the roadway and struck an apartment building in Affton.

Police say the accident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday in south county. Both victims were male — a man believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, and a youth believed to be in his early teens.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man was driving a Nissan Xterra on Gravois Road when it left the road and struck the building. No one in the apartment building was hurt.

An inspection will determine if the structure is sound.