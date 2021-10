PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – Two people died in a crash in Pike County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on US 54 and State Highway 154. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old man was driving a car east on 154 as a tractor-trailer was going west on US 54. Investigators said the man failed to stop at a sign and crashed into the truck head-on.

Two passengers in the car died. The car’s driver and another passenger were seriously hurt. The truck driver was not injured.