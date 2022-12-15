ST. LOUIS – Two East St. Louis men were indicted Wednesday in connection with a carjacking in Soulard last month.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Quinn Turner, 20, and Jaylen Mays, 25, aided and abetted one another in stealing a 2017 GMC Terrain on Nov. 13. At the time of the crime, Mays, a convicted felon, was in possession of a handgun.

The crime happened at the BP GasMart convenience store at the corner of Russell Boulevard and S. 7th Street.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department claim three men, two of whom were armed, pulled into the convenience store in a Nissan Rogue and a Chevrolet Malibu. The trio rushed the driver of the GMC Terrain, ordered him to the ground, and stole his wallet and keys. All three vehicles were driven from the scene.

St. Louis police used spike strips to stop the Malibu. Quinn, Mays, and juvenile were inside the Malibu, along with a .40 caliber pistol. The juvenile, who fit the description of one of the armed suspects, was in possession of the victim’s wallet.

The Malibu had been stolen in a carjacking in downtown approximately one week prior, police said.

If convicted, the carjacking and felon in possession charges each carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. The firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum of seven years imprisonment.