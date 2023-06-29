JENNINGS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after two women were killed Wednesday night in a collision that caused their car to catch fire.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. along West Florissant Avenue.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a BMW was driving too fast on West Florissant, causing it to hit a Chevy Equinox with three children inside.

This started a chain reaction crash, with the Equinox smashing into one vehicle, and that car hitting another one.

The vehicle struck by the Equinox caught fire. The two women inside that car, identified as Gwendolyn Thomas, 74 and Carol Brown, 80, were caught in the fire and died at the scene.

There’s been no word yet on the condition of the six others injured.

One resident, who declined to go on camera, said she heard the accident, adding that accident response crews didn’t clear the scene until around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

State troopers said the investigation is still ongoing.