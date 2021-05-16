2 firefighters injured after partial building collapse in north St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS – Two firefighters were injured Sunday morning while fighting a fire in the 4100 block of Kennerly. The fire was at a vacant two-story brick building that partially collapsed.

“Firefighters were taking a quick look into the building, as we had a report of persons trapped, when the parapet wall collapsed onto the porch, temporarily trapping the firefighters,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

Neighbor Jaqueline Henderson said she woke up around 4:30 a.m. to see the lights of fire trucks at the building next door.

Henderson also saw one of the two injured firefighters. She said bricks had fallen on the firefighter and colleagues had to pull him out from the structure.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby confirmed part of the building collapsed on the firefighter while they were checking the structure to make sure it was vacant.

“We had a collapse. A firefighter was pinned and injured,” he said. “All of the firefighters on the scene rallied to this location and just used sheer will and determination to lift the porch roofing high enough that we could pull the firefighter to about where we are now and get him assessed for injuries.”

That firefighter was hospitalized and eventually released, Mosby said. The other firefighter suffered minor scrapes and bruises but was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Battalion 5 reports: Defensive operations ongoing. Two aerial waterways and a hand line deployed. Exposure building on Side B, #fire extension to the roof; extinguished. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/fTfwJkDvy6 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 16, 2021