2 formerly rejected medical marijuana applications approved

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two applications to grow medical marijuana will receive licenses after the state initially rejected them.
The state Administrative Hearing Commission on Tuesday approved cultivation licenses for Heye Kirksville and Heya Excello.
The decision comes after the state denied hundreds of medical marijuana business applications, many of which prompted challenges to the commission.
Controversy has swirled over the state health department’s license application scoring process.
The state hired a private contractor to score the license applications. Heya’s attorney, Chuck Hatfield, has said his client submitted answers on its applications that were identical to answers from applicants who received licenses.