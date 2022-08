ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double homicide Wednesday in north St. Louis.

The incident happened in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Police said two males were found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound.

It is unknown what led to the incident and there’s no suspect in custody at the time.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.