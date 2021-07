PEVELY, Mo. – A man and woman were taken to a St. Louis area hospital after their ATV crashed Sunday afternoon.

According to the chief of the Dunklin Fire Protection District, the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Highway Z near Victory Church.

The ATV went off the road and overturned.

The man, who is in his 70s, suffered a serious head injury and had to be airlifted to the hospital. The woman was also seriously injured but she was able to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.