ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in an early morning fire on Watson Road in south St. Louis.

A woman was trapped inside the house and suffered smoke inhalation. She is in critical condition.

A man standing outside the house when firefighters arrived was treated and did not want to go to the hospital. Firefighters believe the fire was started by a space heater in the basement that was keeping a litter of puppies warm.

We’re told the puppies are all okay.