LIBERTY, Mo. – Two people were injured after a plane crashed in Kansas City, near a small airport in Liberty.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a single-engine airplane crashed around 11 a.m. Wednesday from the Roosterville Airport. The airport is located northwest of Liberty North High School.

Investigators said the plane hit the brush line and flipped as it crashed.

“Witnesses said the aircraft was taking off and just didn’t make altitude, and it went through some trees and it ended up on a field on its back. I was on the scene and saw the aircraft. It was on its back and the wing was missing and you could see it in the woods there,” said Joe McBride with Kansas City Aviation Department.

The sheriff’s office said two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash and were able to free themselves from the wreckage before emergency crews arrived.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries. The other person has minor injuries.

The plane also flew out of Kansas City’s Downtown Airport earlier Wednesday, according to McBride.

“Witnesses said the aircraft was taking off and just didn’t make altitude and it went through some trees and it ended up on a field on its back.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information is provided.