2 juveniles in custody, 2 at large after stealing car from Cahokia

ST. LOUIS – Two juveniles are in custody and another two subjects are still at large after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended on northbound I-270 at Ladue Road at about 2:50 a.m. Friday.

The Creve Coeur Police Department said the car was a blue 2020 Chevrolet that had been reported stolen from Cahokia, Illinois.

The Des Peres Police Department saw the stolen car on Bopp Road near Point Oak Road in Des Peres. Creve Coeur Police said the surrounding police departments were then alerted. A Town and Country Police officer then saw the car enter northbound on I-270 from Manchester Road.

Police said a Creve Coeur Police Officer then saw the car travelling at a high rate of speed on northbound I-270. The officer saw the vehicle slow down and exit northbound I-270 at Ladue Road, “apparently becoming disabled.” No other vehicles were around at the time.

The vehicle then stopped on the shoulder of the exit ramp and several people from inside the vehicle ran into the nearby woods.

Two juveniles were then taken into custody. St. Louis County Family Court will consider charging them. Two other male subjects were not captured. Police said they were wearing jeans and dark hoodies.

No one was injured.