CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

A 59-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man were also hospitalized with various injuries.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday on Avalaon Way near Huff N Puff Lane. Investigators say a side-by-side UTV was operating illegally on the roadway when the driver lost control. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejected two from the vehicle.

Kirby, who drove the vehicle, and Sinclair, a passenger, died at the scene of the crash. MSHP Troop F, which covers several counties in the Lake of the Ozarks region, has investigated 48 traffic-related deaths this year.