ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide investigations are underway after two men were shot and killed overnight in two separate shootings in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling both investigations, and it’s not clear whether the two shootings are connected. No suspect information is available at this time.

The first deadly shooting unfolded just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of Culpepper Drive. Officers found a man dead at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Several hours later, around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 11900 block of Iguana Terrace. Police found a man hurt from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

More circumstances leading up to both shootings are unknown. County police say both investigations are considered to be “very active.”

If you have any information on either shooting, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).