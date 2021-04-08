2 killed in wrong-way crash near Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people have died in a wrong-way crash near Mount Vernon in southwestern Missouri.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 44 when a pickup truck traveling east in the westbound lanes hit a box truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup, 67-year-old David Galer, and his passenger, 46-year-old Joanne Merritt, died in the crash. Both were from Pierce City.

The driver of the box truck was not injured. The patrol reports the crash closed one westbound lane of I-44 for several hours on Wednesday.