2 killed, several injured in shooting in southeast Missouri

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several people were injured in a shooting in southeast Missouri.

Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday at a building that a group had rented for a party in Charleston. He says people began shooting inside the building and up to 15 people were injured. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Charleston is a town of about 5,000 residents in Mississippi County in the state’s far southeastern Bootheel region. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News