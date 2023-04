ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two of three candidates running for the Mehlville School Board in Tuesday’s election have been disqualified.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Peggy Hassler, the school board president, and board member Jean Pretto, who were both seeking reelection, didn’t turn in personal financial disclosure reports before the deadline.

The St. Louis County Election Board said their names will remain on the ballot, but votes cast for them will not be counted.