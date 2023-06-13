CLAYTON, Mo. – After receiving threats against himself and his family, a St. Louis County man allegedly found the person making the threats and hit him with his car.

According to a report filed by the Bridgeton Police Department, the incidents occurred on June 3.

Police claim Calvin Smith sent Jordan Larenzo a video of Larenzo’s family and threatened to kidnap them. Smith had previously sent messages containing explicit and vulgar images and videos to Larenzo and his family.

Later that day, police were called to the 12200 block of St. Charles Rock Road for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Officers found Smith, 24, bleeding and injured on the road. Witnesses told police they saw a black SUV hit Smith and speed off.

A short time later, Larenzo drove up to the scene in a black SUV and got the officers’ attention.

Police claim Larenzo said, “I did it,” and confessed to hitting Smith with his car.

Both men were arrested.

“While threatening someone’s family is despicable and cruel, the courts administer justice – you should report threats to police and prosecutors, not escalate and assault,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

Smith was charged with third-degree harassment. He faces up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Meanwhile, Larenzo was charged with first-degree assault. He faces 10 to 30 years, or life imprisonment.