MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.

Investigators learned Uthej Kunta, 24, was swimming in the lake when he began to struggle and then went under. Shiva Kelligari, 25, dove in to try and rescue Kunta but did not resurface.

Authorities dragged the lake at that location and recovered Kunta’s body by 4 p.m.

The MSHP Dive Team recovered Kelligari’s body by 9 a.m. Sunday.