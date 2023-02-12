ST. LOUIS – The Madison Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured two men Friday evening.

Officers got the call for the crash, located on Washington Avenue at 10th Street. Around 5:45 p.m., a second call about the crash was made to the non-emergency line, with the caller reporting hearing gunshots before the accident.

Upon arrival, crews found the two occupants of the vehicle stuck inside after hitting a tree.

One of the men freed himself from the vehicle and an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital. The second victim was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, police also found evidence that proved shots could’ve taken place before the crash. No suspects have yet been found. This is an open investigation.

For more information, you’re urged to contact 911 or the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300 to speak with an officer or investigator. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.