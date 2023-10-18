ST. LOUIS – Two people are dead in what police are calling a double homicide In the Benton Park West neighborhood of south St. Louis.

There is limited information from the police at this point, but authorities have told FOX 2 that they think both of the victims were adult males, and we also know a suspect is in custody. The shooting took place on the 3000 block of Wyoming in south city. Police are still on the scene while the investigation is ongoing.

St. Louis Police told FOX 2 that they got the call just after 6:00 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the two victims shot. We’re told both of the victims were not conscious or breathing. That is when homicidal detectives were called in to take over the investigation.

Police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody, but we do not know any details about the arrest at this time. Authorities have also not released the names or ages of the victims. Just that it is believed they are both adults.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.