ST. LOUIS – Three men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along a popular corridor in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hampton Avenue.

One victim was shot in the eye and right shoulder. The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to his throat. Both victims, who were in the same car, were taken to a local hospital by ambulance and are listed in stable condition.

A third victim arrived at the hospital separately. He suffered a gunshot wound on his arm. He’s also said to be in stable condition. Police say he was in a second vehicle.

Investigators believe the incident started further up the road, at the Target parking lot across from the Hampton Village shopping center.

