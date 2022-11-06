ST. LOUIS – Two men were murdered inside a south St. Louis home Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murders took place around 7:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, located in the Bevo neighborhood.

Police claim officers responded to a shooting call and found the two victims inside a residence. They were identified as 29-year-old Eric Smith and 30-year-old Aaron Smith. Investigators did not say if the victims were related.

A 23-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene. No charges have been filed.

Authorities believe the shooting happened during an altercation over personal matters.

Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation.