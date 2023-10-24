ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating two separate shootings in north city neighborhoods.

The first shooting happened in the 4900 block of Euclid Avenue, located in the Fountain Park neighborhood, according to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim, an adult man, was found shot in the abdomen. He was said to be conscious and breathing.

The second shooting occurred near the intersection of Shreve and Anderson avenues, located in the Penrose neighborhood, where a man was shot in the face. He was breathing but not conscious.