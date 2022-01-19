Check out the view of Forest Park from this $2 million penthouse apartment

ST. LOUIS – A two-story penthouse apartment overlooking Forest Park is on the market for $2 million.

The 3,231 square foot apartment is located at 801 S Skinker Blvd #17A. According to the listing, the mid-century classic apartment has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It also has 9-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and a partially covered garden terrace. The property comes with two parking spaces, and dogs are welcome. The buyer will be a part of the home owner’s association.

The building located in the Wydown Skinker neighborhood was built in 1962. The property is listed by realtor Martin Lammert of Janet McAfee Real Estate.

