2 officers struck while responding to crash on I-64 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers were struck by a car along I-64 near Boyle Avenue Monday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. while the officers were responding to an unrelated crash, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“While they were talking to the persons who had been involved in the other accident, another car comes barreling through,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. “Both officers were struck, and apparently some of the other persons who were standing nearby were struck as well.”

It’s unclear how many other people were hit, but Hayden said their conditions vary.

Both officers were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment. Hayden said he spoke to the officers, who were stable but in a lot of pain. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released. Multiple police officers were waiting outside of the hospital for any information on their fellow officers.

Hayden said they have identified the driver involved and are still trying to determine what charges that person may face.

A portion of I-64 was shut down after the crash but has since been reopened.