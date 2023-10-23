ST. LOUIS – There were multiple incidents of gun violence over the weekend in the city of St. Louis, including two murders and two children shot. One of the latest crimes was a homicide late Sunday night.

It’s known that the victim in the case was an adult male and police are still searching for the killer Monday morning. This all unfolded on Gravois Avenue and Cherokee Street in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Officers got the call just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday. Authorities told FOX 2 that the victim was found shot on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, police have not released the victim’s name or age, just that he was an adult male. Details surrounding what exactly happened are still unfolding.

That murder happened only about a mile and a half away from another killing over the weekend. That one happened on the 5000 block of Lindenwood. Police rushed to that scene just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

In that case, police revealed that a 52-year-old woman was found in the driver’s seat of a blue GMC Terrain with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information so far about suspects in that case either.

At least two children were also shot over the weekend in St. Louis City. Police added that a 15-year-old boy was shot on Gustav in north city around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday. We’re told the boy was shot in the hand and hip and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Then on Sunday, at about 5:45 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was shot at Marcus and Margaretta Avenues, also in north city. The police explained that she was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Both teens are expected to survive.

