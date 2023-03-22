ST. ROBERT, Mo. – Police are investigating the deaths of two people in St. Robert, located in Pulaski County, on Wednesday morning.

According to Police Chief Curtis Curenton for the St. Robert Police Department, officers received a call around 9:56 a.m. at the Hidden Valley Plaza shopping mall about a crash that led to a disturbance.

Curenton said officers found a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman when they arrived on the scene. Both were pronounced dead. Police are not disclosing the identities of either victim until their next of kin is notified.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this moment. What led up to the incident is also unclear.

The St. Robert Police Department partnered with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division in this investigation.

Additional details are limited at the time.