ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were fatally shot in separate shootings in north St. Louis County within minutes.

Police were called to Glen Owen Drive Near Bahama Drive at 8:46 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The officers explained that the shooting could have been the result of a robbery.

Less than ten minutes later, a woman was found fatally shot on Whisper Lake Drive Near Blackjack. The police are still working to find out what led to that shooting.

