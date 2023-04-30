Fire shot at a high shutter speed gradually filling the frame. When frozen at 1/6400 sec the dancing flames reveal their intricate footwork.

ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a house fire Sunday morning in south St. Louis. One victim remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Around 7:30 a.m., the St. Louis Fire Department received a call for a large fire in south St. Louis. Upon arrival, the two-story family home off Louisiana Avenue could be seen burning up with heavy smoke.

“It was probably two rooms fully-involved with fire coming out three windows of the home,” said St. Louis Fire Battalion Chief, Mike Fitzgerald. “There was heavy smoke in the residence.”

Fitzgerald shared that preliminary information indicated that the fire took over a bedroom, and then it spread to the rest of the floor.

Firefighters quickly put it out, but not before saving two people, with one person trapped at the time.

“He was down in the back of the building, they had to physically carry him out,” Fitzgerald explained.

Firefighters said the man believed to be in his 70s was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other occupant, a woman whose age is unknown, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“I can’t imagine running into a burning building, putting my life on the line for someone you don’t know, they’re so brave – they’re really incredible,” neighbor Mara Hofherr expressed. “I feel really lucky and so safe that they were able to be here.”

“It makes you feel good that the fire department is right there, they get here pretty quick all the time, so hopefully he recovers real quick,” local Matthew Carlson shared.

The home is now condemned. The first floor has since been completely gutted.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and no further damage has been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.