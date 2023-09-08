ST. LOUIS – Two people were hurt in a crash overnight in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north St. Louis.
Two cars crashed just after 11:30 p.m. on Lalite Avenue at Goodfellow Boulevard.
Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital.
