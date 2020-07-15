2 separate shootings leave 4 dead in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives from the St. Louis police department are busy Tuesday night after two separate shootings have left 4 adults dead in the Walnut Park West neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Both fatal shootings occurred around 9:30 p.m. The first shooting happened in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue, where a male victim was shot in the head. At the second homicide scene on Lucille Avenue, police say 3 adults-2 male and one female were shot to death in a home located near Riverview Boulevard.

Both scenes have been cordoned off as police collect evidence and talk to residents.

It is unknown if the shootings are related.

An investigation is ongoing.